British bobsleigh duo Bradley Hall and Greg Cackett claim first World Cup silver

Britain's Bradley Hall and Greg Cackett have claimed a historic first World Cup two-man bobsleigh medal.

The duo won silver behind Germany's Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis, who have dominated this season.

"We believe that's GB's best ever showing in a two-man race since the circuit officially came into being in the 1980s," GB Bobsleigh tweeted.

Hall and Cackett are self-funded after losing UK Sport backing for the 2022 Olympics cycle.

They were in third position after the first run in Igls, Austria, but moved up to the silver medal after the second run.

Hall has had an outstanding season after finishing fourth in the two-man in La Plagne last weekend.

And in the four-man Hall and his team have recorded three successive top 10 finishes in their first three World Cup races, including eighth last weekend.

The last time Great Britain won a World Cup medal with a duo was the women's competition. Nicola Minichiello won World Cup silver in 2009 and also won World Championships gold in Lake Placid the same year.