From the section

Katie Ormerod was tipped as a Winter Olympic medal contender before breaking her heel in a training run at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod won slopestyle bronze at the Laax Open in Switzerland.

Ormerod, 22, finished behind American winner Julia Marino and Reira Iwabuchi of Japan.

It was her first slopestyle World Cup event for more than two years.

Ormerod returned to the sport in February 2019 after suffering a serious injury to her ankle in the build-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.