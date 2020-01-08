Lausanne 2020: Skater left in life-threatening condition following fall in rehearsals

The Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games run from 9-27 January

Police are investigating after a skater was left in a life-threatening condition following a fall during rehearsals for the Winter Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony in Switzerland.

The unnamed Russian skater, who lives in Germany, fell from a height of five metres as she was being lifted by a metal ring attached to a cable in the Vaudoise Arena ice rink.

The 35-year-old was seriously injured after "suddenly losing her balance" and falling on to the ice, according to police in Lausanne.

Lausanne 2020 organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said they were "saddened to hear of an accident".

"Lausanne 2020 and the IOC wish the performer a fast and full recovery," they added in a statement.

The opening ceremony for the Winter Youth Olympic Games takes place on 9 January.