Izzy Atkin: Briton wins first big air World Cup medal

Izzy Atkin, right, claimed a first podium finish in a World Cup big air event after previously winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Utah

British freestyle skier Izzy Atkin won her first World Cup big air medal in Atlanta, United States.

The 21-year-old, who finished third at this year's World Championships in Utah, took bronze following a storming second jump, finishing with a score of 164.50.

Mathilde Gremaud, 19, won with 180.75, five points ahead of 21-year-old fellow Swiss Giulia Tanno.

Atkin has previously won world and Olympic medals in slopestyle.

At the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, she became the first Briton to win an Olympic skiing medal.

Big air will make its Olympic debut at Beijing 2022.