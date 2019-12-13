Bryn Nicholas: Snowboarder on GB switch, loving life and 'legend' Alun Wyn Jones

Bryn Nicholas is aiming to make his debut on the snowboard cross World Cup circuit this season

It is just a fortnight since Bryn Nicholas was confirmed as one of the Great Britain snowboarding set-up's newest additions.

But the Australia-born snowboard cross athlete is already sure the decision he made to switch nationalities - and join up with GB Snowsport - was the right one.

"I love it," the 19-year-old told BBC Sport Wales. "I feel really involved in GB already and it's only been a couple of weeks.

"The opportunities they've already given me with training with their World Cup team at one of their races, it's really pushed me."

The swift acclimatisation should come as no surprise when you learn Nicholas, whose father David was born in Cardiff, has been surrounded by Britons all his life.

Nicholas also counts "fellow Welsh" snowboard cross competitor Maisie Potter as a friend, someone he sought advice from before applying to join the Great Britain set-up.

"I talked with Maisie Potter... how the experiences are and from what I heard from her I really wanted to check it out, and I really like the system they have going on in GB," Nicholas said.

"We're both from Wales, which is good, and I've known Maisie for a little bit beforehand as well so I was able to connect with her quite easily."

'Wales have a better rugby team than Australia'

The recent Rugby World Cup in Japan saw division within the Nicholas household as Wales were drawn in the same pool as Australia, the land of his mother Michelle.

"My dad was born in Wales and he went to Cardiff High School, grew up there with Gran and Gramps, who still live in Heath in Cardiff," Nicholas said.

"Dad has definitely kept that Welsh heritage strong, although mum supports Australia of course.

"I support Wales - they're a better rugby team as well! My favourite rugby player is obviously (Wales captain) Alun Wyn Jones, the legend."

Snowboarding duties meant Nicholas was abroad when Wales faced and beat the Wallabies, but he was back in the Sydney suburb of Manly with his father to watch the nail-biting quarter-final win over France, an experience he says he "will never forget".

Bryn Nicholas (right) shares father David's love for the Wales rugby team

Nicholas has World Cup hopes of his own and aims to make the step up from the European Cup and Nor-Am Cup circuit this season.

A longer-term goal is to represent Britain at a Winter Olympics, although he admits Beijing 2022 may come too soon and Milan-Cortina 2026 may be a more realistic target.

"My ambitions for this year are to compete in at least one World Cup event and in future on the World Cup circuit getting good results. My future, future endeavour would be the Olympics," he said.

"It would be good to get to 2022, but it is a bit ambitious from now. I'd like to see myself at the 2026 Games.

"I'd love to compete at the next Olympics, but that'd probably just be for the experience, but if I compete at 2026 I'd be pushing for a better result.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to compete for GB and follow my dreams as a professional snowboarder.

"I wanted to push myself and I heard that GB wanted to be a top-five nation in snowsports and I really wanted to be a part of that."

The first step of Nicholas' journey towards possible Olympic glory will take place mostly in the Austrian Tyrol this winter, as he will be based in and around Mayrhofen.

"Throughout my snowboarding career I've been travelling away from home - since I was probably 15 - for the most part, so I'm used to being away from home," Nicholas added.

"I do miss being around family, being around friends, but it's a part of what I do and I love snowboarding so that takes my mind off things and I'm able to free myself.

"I was thinking of staying over in Cardiff after the winter and maybe living over here... it'd be a big commitment, but it's definitely on the agenda."