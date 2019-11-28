Snowboarder Bryn Nicholas swaps from Australia to Britain

Bryn Nicholas
Nicolas was a two-time winner in Canada's Big White Ski Resort in March

Snowboarder Bryn Nicholas will represent Great Britain after his application to swap allegiances from Australia was approved.

The 19-year-old holds a UK passport and qualifies to ride for Britain though his British-born father.

He becomes Britain's highest ranked male SBX athlete and will compete in Austria this weekend.

"I am now looking forward to joining up with my GB team-mates and putting in the hard yards this season," he said.

"I am a committed, passionate and developing SBX racer determined to compete to the best of my ability."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you