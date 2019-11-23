Mikaela Shiffrin wins 41st slalom World Cup title to break Ingemar Stenmark's record

World Cup winners in Levi are presented with a reindeer - Shiffrin now has four

American Mikaela Shiffrin has won her 41st slalom World Cup title in Finland to surpass Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record.

Shiffrin, 24, was behind Petra Vlhova after the first run, but after the Slovakian crashed out on the second, Shiffrin took victory in 58.79 seconds.

Stenmark - an Olympic champion in both slalom and giant slalom - won 40 slalom titles between 1974-1987.

"I feel a little bit lucky with this win," said Shiffrin.

"But I also feel good with my skiing so I'm happy."

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener finished second in Levi, while Austrian Katharina Truppe came third for her first World Cup podium finish.

Shiffrin - a two-time Olympic champion and overall World Cup champion for the past three years - now has a total of 61 World Cup victories across all events.

Saturday's win victory takes her closer to the achievements of her countrywoman Lindsey Vonn, who retired earlier this year with 82 World Cup victories, while Stenmark won a record 86 in total.

