European Curling Championships: Scotland Women win opening three games

Eve Muirhead's rink have won their opening three games at the European Curling Championships

Scotland's Women made it three wins from three to close the second day of the European Curling Championships as joint leaders alongside reigning world champions Switzerland.

Eve Muirhead's team beat Denmark 7-6 followed by an 8-5 win over the Czechs, after beating Norway on Saturday.

But Ross Paterson's Scotland's men suffered a disastrous ninth end as they lost 8-5 to Russia.

Sergey Glukhov's side scored five to leap into the lead from 5-4 down.

Scotland had beaten Norway and Italy on Saturday.

Niklas Edin's Sweden, the reigning world champions, are the only side to retain a 100% record after three rounds of the round robin after an 11-4 win over Joel Retonraz's Italy.

Andrew Reed's England are bottom, the only side without a win, after losing 9-5 to Thomas Ulsrud's Norway.