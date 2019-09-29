Kaillie Humphries: Canadian to compete for US after abuse row

Kaillie Humphries has won three Winter Olympic medals in the two-woman bobsleigh

Canada's double Olympic bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries will compete for the United States following a row over abuse allegations.

Humphries, 34, won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Olympics and a bronze at Pyeongchang in 2018.

She stopped competing after filing a harassment complaint against a Bobsleigh Canada coach last year.

"This was not an easy decision, nor was it one we took lightly," said Bobsleigh Canada, which has released Humphries.

"We carefully weighed all the relevant factors in this important and complex decision of releasing a medal-potential athlete to one of our top competitors."

USA Bobsled/Skeleton said its rival had "made the correct decision to honour the desires of this athlete over the interests of the federation".

Humphries recently married American Travis Armbruster, allowing her to represent the US.

Earlier this month, Bobsleigh Canada said an investigation had not found "sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations" of mental and verbal abuse made by Humphries.

A court also backed that finding and refused to grant her a release from the organisation.

However, she has been supported by Canadian national team athletes' body AthletesCan, which said she "has a right to participate in a sport environment she feels protected in".