Katie Ormerod: British snowboarder to make World Cup return 18 months after breaking heel

Ormerod has won five World Cup medals

British snowboarder Katie Ormerod will make her return to the World Cup circuit this weekend - 18 months after breaking her heel on the eve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Ormerod, who will turn 22 on Sunday, will compete in the big air in Cardrona, New Zealand, this weekend.

Last season, she secured two Europa Cup slopestyle podium finishes on her comeback to competition.

Ormerod is the only GB Park and Pipe rider competing in Cardrona.

Earlier this month, Ormerod - who had seven surgeries on her injured heel - won the big air at the Australia New Zealand Cup in Perisher.