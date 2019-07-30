European Curling Championships: Reigning champion Bruce Mouat faces play-off

Bruce Mouat's rink beat Sweden in last year's final

Reigning men's champion Bruce Mouat faces a play-off against two other rinks to represent Scotland at the European Curling Championships.

Scottish Curling has chosen former women's world champion Eve Muirhead ahead of two other teams to play in the finals in Sweden in November.

But it could not split three men's teams currently in the world's top 20.

Mouat will face Glen Muirhead's 2018 Olympic rink and Ross Paterson's World Curling Tour Grand Slam winners.

The three-team play-off will be held at Perth's Dewars Centre from 10-13 October in a double round robin, with the top two progressing to a best of three-game final.

There was controversy in February when Muirhead's rink was chosen to represent Scotland at the world championship despite Sophie Jackson's team beating the 2013 world champion's team in the national final.

Jackson, whose team were initially overlooked because they had committed to the Winter University Games, won an appeal against the decision and her rink went on to finish 10th of the 13 teams.

Scotland Curling says two-time former winner Muirhead was chosen for the European finals on selection criteria based on World Curling Tour rankings, results at major championships and records against likely European Championship opponents.

Muirhead, who finished sixth last season but has been recovering from hip surgery, is currently ranked 14th in the world but leads the only Scottish rink inside the world top 30.

It will be the fifth time that Sweden will host the European Championships, which also functions as the qualifier for the 2020 World Curling Championships, at which nations compete for Olympic qualifying points for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The World Women's Curling Championships will be hosted at the CN Centre in Prince George, in British Columbia, Canada from 14-22 March 2020.

Scotland will host the World Men's Curling Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow from 28 March-5 April 2020.