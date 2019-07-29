Max Parrot: Canadian snowboarder says he has 'beaten' Hodgkin lymphoma

Max Parrot
Parrot was diagnosed with cancer 10 days after having a biopsy

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, who won slopestyle silver at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, says he has "beaten" cancer.

The 25-year-old, a five-time X-Games gold medallist, was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on 21 December 2018.

He had his 12th and final round of chemotherapy in June.

"After battling myself to the best I could during these past seven months, I can finally say that I have won against cancer!" he said on Instagram.

Parrot now aims to compete for the first time since his diagnosis at an X-Games big air competition in Oslo, Norway, in August.

"I definitely think I may be going too fast into it, but this is how I am," he told the Canadian Press.

"This is how I've done everything. This is how I got to be a pro snowboarder.

"I've beaten cancer, but my body is not back to normal yet. I feel like I'm getting back my muscles and my cardio and my energy, but there's still a lot of work to be done."

Max Parrot Instagram post from June, showing him sat in a hospital chair with the caption: &amp;quot;Yesterday was one of the hardest day of my life. It took all of my energy and determination to go get my last treatment at the hospital, all I wanted to do was giving up..but I still went. Thanks for supporting me during the last 12 treatments! It really helped me!&amp;quot;

