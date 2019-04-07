Kirsty Muir: Freestyle skier from Scotland is 'one in a generation athlete'

Muir is competing in the Junior World Championships in Klaeppen, Sweden

Kirsty Muir may only be 14 years old but she is already being described as a "one in a generation athlete".

The freestyle skier from Aberdeen has stepped up to the global stage this season and claimed two Europa Cup podiums, including winning the slopestyle in Livigno, Italy.

Former Olympic snowboarder Lesley McKenna is now programme manager for GB Park and Pipe and is very impressed with Muir.

"She's a really special talent, extremely hard working with so much passion but always having such a good time.

"She really is a one in a generation athlete."

Muir started skiing when she was three years old and her love jumps saw her join the freestyle club at Aberdeen Snowsports Centre, an artificial slope.

"She has been able to learn the tricks with so little experience on snow. She has come straight into Europa Cups and won," McKenna said.

Muir's first taste of international competition came at the World Junior Championships, which were held in New Zealand in August.

She finished in the top 10 in three events - slopestyle, big air and halfpipe.

"I was very nervous but excited at the same time," Muir said.

"And once you're skiing it's no different to anywhere else, it's just you and the slope.

"At the time I was disappointed I didn't win a medal but looking back it was good to see what I need to do to progress."

And she has with the two Europa Cup podiums in quick succession.

"When I won, they played 'We Are the Champions'. I was really happy," said Muir.

But not everything has gone according to plan this season as Muir had to miss a month after suffering a concussion in Canada.

Mum Kim said: "I do get very nervous for her and I don't want that to become infectious so I stay in the background. But this is what Kirsty really wants to do and you have to give them the opportunity."

She skis with James Woods - the British freestyle skier who won X Games gold this year - when they are together and regularly messages Swiss Olympic champion Sarah Hoefflin and Estonia's Kelly Sildaru, whom Muir says are very supportive.

Muir is now in Klaeppen, Sweden, where the World Junior Championships will be held this week (7-13 April).

She warmed up by competing at the British Championships, which were held in Laax, Switzerland, where she finished second in ski big air.

"I qualified in first place but the conditions were really windy in the final and I didn't manage to land my jump. That's how it goes but I was pleased with my qualifying jump," said Muir.

And what are her ambitions?

"The Winter Olympics are definitely a goal, along with the X Games and the Dew Tour," she says.

"I just want to push myself as far as I can. I enjoy the rails and love just being in the air, learning new things."