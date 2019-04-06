Curling: Scotland through to face Canada for semi-final place

Bruce Mouat
Bruce Mouat's rink qualified for play-offs with win over Italy

Scotland claimed the final play-off spot at the World Men's Curling Championship with a 9-5 win over Italy.

Bruce Mouat's rink hammered Germany 9-2 on Friday and followed up with a crucial victory over the Italians in the early hours of Saturday.

That sent them through in sixth place with a record of eight wins and four draws. They face hosts Canada on Saturday for a semi-final spot.

"We were backs against the wall, but that was really good." Mouat said.

"We beat Canada in the round-robin and I don't see why we can't do it again."

Round-robin Standings (W-L):

Q Sweden 11-1

Q Switzerland 9-3

Q Canada 9-3

Q Japan 9-3

Q United States 8-4

Q Scotland 8-4

Italy 7-5

Germany 4-8

Russia 4-8

Netherlands 4-8

China 2-10

Norway 2-10

Korea 1-11

Q = qualified for the play-offs

