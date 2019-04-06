Curling: Scotland through to face Canada for semi-final place
-
- From the section Winter Sports
Scotland claimed the final play-off spot at the World Men's Curling Championship with a 9-5 win over Italy.
Bruce Mouat's rink hammered Germany 9-2 on Friday and followed up with a crucial victory over the Italians in the early hours of Saturday.
That sent them through in sixth place with a record of eight wins and four draws. They face hosts Canada on Saturday for a semi-final spot.
"We were backs against the wall, but that was really good." Mouat said.
"We beat Canada in the round-robin and I don't see why we can't do it again."
Round-robin Standings (W-L):
Q Sweden 11-1
Q Switzerland 9-3
Q Canada 9-3
Q Japan 9-3
Q United States 8-4
Q Scotland 8-4
Italy 7-5
Germany 4-8
Russia 4-8
Netherlands 4-8
China 2-10
Norway 2-10
Korea 1-11
Q = qualified for the play-offs