Curling: Scotland beat reigning champs 6-5 with last stone of match

Bruce Mouat steered Scotland to victory over defending champions Sweden

Scotland secured a dramatic 6-5 win over reigning champions Sweden at the World Men's Curling Championship with the last stone of the match.

Skip Bruce Mouat delivered the winning point with a hit and soft roll to end his side's three-game losing run.

Scotland now sit tied seventh in the standings with two wins and three losses. The top six progress to the knockout stage.

"That was a big win," Mouat said.

"We've been playing well and just been on the wrong side of those losses. Now we're back in the running, hopefully it's turned a new page."

The Scots face Korea in the early hours of Wednesday then Norway and Japan later in the day.

