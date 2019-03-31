Scotland lose to Switzerland with final stone in World Men's Curling Championship

Media playback is not supported on this device We want to scare teams - Mouat

Scotland lost to Switzerland with the final stone of their second match at the World Men's Curling Championship in Canada.

Bruce Mouat's rink were beaten 5-4 when Benoit Schwarz hit out a Scottish stone to snatch his side's second win of the tournament with his last throw.

Scotland beat Russia 8-2 in their opening match in Lethbridge.

They take on the Netherlands later on Sunday in the fourth session of round-robin play.

Mouat's men then face the United States a day later.

As well as Switzerland, host nation Canada, Japan and Sweden have also won both of their opening matches.