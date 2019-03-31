Scotland lose to Switzerland with final stone in World Men's Curling Championship
Scotland lost to Switzerland with the final stone of their second match at the World Men's Curling Championship in Canada.
Bruce Mouat's rink were beaten 5-4 when Benoit Schwarz hit out a Scottish stone to snatch his side's second win of the tournament with his last throw.
Scotland beat Russia 8-2 in their opening match in Lethbridge.
They take on the Netherlands later on Sunday in the fourth session of round-robin play.
Mouat's men then face the United States a day later.
As well as Switzerland, host nation Canada, Japan and Sweden have also won both of their opening matches.