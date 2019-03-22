Mariah Bell cleared of deliberately injuring figure skating rival Lim Eun-soo

Lim Eun-soo (left) and Mariah Bell train under the same coach

American figure skater Mariah Bell has been cleared of attempting to deliberately injure South Korean rival Lim Eun-soo during a warm-up at the World Championships in Japan.

Lim's management team alleged Bell kicked their skater and cut her leg before the women's short programme.

Footage shows Bell approaching Lim from behind at the edge of the rink before gliding past with her leg outstretched.

The International Skating Union (ISU) has decided no action was necessary.

"Based on the evidence at hand at this point in time, which includes a video, there is no evidence that Ms. Bell intended any harm to Ms. Lim," the sport's governing body said in a statement.

"The ISU met with delegates from both USA and Korea and urged both parties to find an amicable solution.

"The ISU maintains that this remains the appropriate approach."

Lim, 16, was pictured grimacing after the incident before returning to the ice to finish fifth in the short skate, one place ahead of Bell, 22.

The pair, who both train under coach Rafael Arutyunyan, will meet again in the free skate on Friday when they will be in the same warm-up group.

Figure skating made the headlines before the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics when American Tonya Harding's ex-husband and bodyguard arranged an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.