2019 World Figure Skating Championships: BBC TV & online coverage times

Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji will be competing in the pairs free skating for Great Britain in their third world championships

2019 World Figure Skating Championships Venue: Saitama, Japan Date: Thursday to Sunday, 21-24 March Coverage: Watch live coverage via the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online. There will also be extended highlights on BBC Two and all programmes will be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer

Watch the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships from Saitama, Japan, across BBC TV and online from Thursday to Sunday, 21 - 24 March.

It will be their third world championships and the pair are fresh from setting a new personal best score in the European Championships in January.

The BBC will have live coverage available on the BBC Red Button, Connected TV and via the BBC Sport website and app during three days of competition.

All programmes will be available to view again on the BBC iPlayer and there will be extended highlights on BBC Two on Sunday, 24 March.

Coverage times

Thursday 21 March

01:15-05:30 - Pairs Free Skating, BBC Red Button (16:00-19:45, replay on BBC Red Button)

Friday 22 March

08:15-12:50 - Women's Free Skating, BBC Red Button (14:40-19:00, replay on BBC Red Button)

Saturday 23 March

03:15-07:10 - Ice Dance Free Dance, Connected TV and online (21:05-00:45, replay on BBC Red Button)

08:30-12:50 - Men's Free Skating, BBC Red Button (08:15-12:50, Connected TV and online)

Sunday 24 March

15:00-17:00 - Highlights, BBC Two

17:00-21:20 - Men's Free Skating replay, BBC Red Button

