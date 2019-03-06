Laura Deas withdraws from World Championships

Deas was part of a Great Britain team that won a record five medals at the Winter Olympics in South Korea in 2018

Great Britain's Laura Deas has pulled out of the skeleton World Championships in Canada because of whiplash.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during the team competition in Whistler on Monday and has withdrawn from the individual event.

"I'm hugely disappointed," said Deas, who won bronze at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018.

"It's the biggest event of the season and it's something that has been in my sight since the Olympics."

The British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association interim performance director, Natalie Dunman,s aid: "During the team race, Laura suffered a whiplash-type injury that we are continuing to manage.

"While this is the showpiece race of the year, we don't believe it is in Laura's best interests to try to return to sliding in time to compete this week."

In February, Deas finished third in Calgary, winning her first skeleton World Cup medal since her Olympic bronze.