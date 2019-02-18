Scottish Curling to review sending Muirhead's rink to Worlds following request from Team Jackson

Team Jackson secured their first Scottish Curling Championship win on Saturday

Scottish Curling is reviewing the decision to send Eve Muirhead's rink to the World Championships despite them losing in the final of the Scottish Championships to Sophie Jackson's team.

Jackson's rink are scheduled to compete at the World University Games in Russia, which end four days before the World Championships in Denmark begin.

Team Jackson requested the decision to send Muirhead's rink be reviewed.

Muirhead's team lost to Jackson's rink three times during the Scottish event.

They met twice during the round robin stage before facing each other again in the final at the Dewars Center in Perth.

"It was agreed that the World University Games (WUGS) had been set as the priority for Team Jackson in 2018-19 and due to the closeness with the World Women's Championship, it would not be possible to properly prepare for the Worlds and compete in WUGS," said Scottish Curling.

"Team Jackson had made a commitment to WUGS so it was concluded that another team would represent Scotland at the Worlds.

"Team Jackson have subsequently requested that this situation is reviewed and Scottish Curling has agreed to review on Sunday 17 February 2019. A further update will be published by Scottish Curling, after the completion of this review."