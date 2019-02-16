Scottish Curling Championships: Team Jackson and Team Mouat win finals

Team Jackson secured their first Scottish Curling Championship win

Sophie Jackson's rink beat seven-time winner Eve Muirhead to secure a first Scottish Curling Championship title.

Team Jackson triumphed 11-7 in the final at the Dewars Centre in Perth.

"All the pressure was on Team Muirhead today, we were able to settle in and play how we wanted to," said Jackson. "We are all super happy to finish a great week on a high."

In the men's final, Bruce Mouat's rink beat the team skipped by Muirhead's brother, Glen, 7-5.

Jackson, Sophie Sinclair, Milli Smith and Naomi Brown had beaten Olympic bronze medallist Eve Muirhead's rink twice in the round robin stage earlier in the week and they will now represent Scotland at the World Championship in Denmark next month.

Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jr. will represent Scotland at the World Men's Championships in Canada, which start at the end of March, after overcoming Glen Muirhead's rink.