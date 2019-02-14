World champion James Woods 'to take some time off skiing'

Media playback is not supported on this device Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding Worlds: Britain's James Woods wins slopestyle gold

World champion freestyle skier James Woods says he is to "take some time off skiing", a week after winning World Championship slopestyle gold.

The 27-year-old Briton said his "body is really sore", but admitted that the decision is "bitter-sweet".

Speaking on his YouTube vlog, he signed off: "Do you know, I think I'm quite ready for another adventure."

Woods also revealed he voted against the World Championship final taking place because of the poor weather.

World governing body the FIS had delayed the contest because of high winds and low visibility, and Woods gave the organisers "kudos for listening" to the athletes.

"I am going to be honest, I voted that we keep it safe and we take the qualification scores as the final result," he said.

"I was a little bit nervous getting out there and some of the other guys were as well. It was obviously quite difficult skiing in those conditions.

"I had been getting ready to do this competition for ages and now it was going to be more of a survival type thing."

Woods won with a score of 86.68 from the second of his three runs, with Norway's Birk Ruud taking silver and American Nicholas Goepper in third.

"I can't believe how it turned out - it was unbelievable. It's a result I will treasure forever. It is pretty radical," said Woods.

The medal was Great Britain's third of the Freestyle Skiing and Snowboard World Championships following Charlotte Bankes' snowboard cross silver - Britain's first World Championship medal in snowboarding - and Izzy Atkin's bronze in the big air.