Jasmin Taylor lands telemark World Cup sprint bronze in Germany

Taylor has enjoyed plenty of success this season

British telemark skier Jasmin Taylor continued her good form with World Cup sprint bronze in Germany.

It is a fifth World Cup medal of the season for the 25-year-old from Ipswich.

Switzerland's Amelie Wenger-Reymond won gold, 1.02 seconds ahead of Germany's Johanna Holtzmann.

Taylor finished 5.56secs behind Holtzmann with the parallel slalom to come on Sunday at the Bad Hindelang/Oberjoch resort.

Telemark combines elements of alpine (slalom) and nordic (cross-country) skiing, as well as ski jumping.

However, it will not be part of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic programme.