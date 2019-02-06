James Woods: British skier wins gold in slopestyle world championships in Utah

Woods finished fourth at the Winter Olympics last year

British skier James Woods won gold in the men's slopestyle event at the World Championships in Park City, Utah.

Woods won with a score of 86.68 on his second run in difficult, windy conditions in the US.

The gold is Woods' first at the World Championships, following on from a silver he won in 2013 and bronze in 2017.

Norway's Birk Russ took silver while American Nicholas Goepper finished third.

The medal was Great Britain's third of the Freestyle Skiing and Snowboard World Championships following Charlotte Bankes' snowboard cross silver on Friday - Britain's first World Championship medal in snowboarding - and Izzy Atkin's bronze in the big air on Sunday.

More to follow.