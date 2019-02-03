Izzy Atkin: British freestyle skier wins World Championship big air bronze

Julia Krass, Tess Ledeux and Izzy Atkin on the podium
Izzy Atkin (right) won Britain's first Olympic skiing medal in 2018

British freestyle skier Izzy Atkin won bronze in the big air at the World Championships in Park City, Utah.

Atkin, who won Britain's first Olympic medal on skis with slopestyle bronze in Pyeongchang 12 months ago, was fourth after the first run but moved up two places after the second.

The 20-year-old finished with a score of 168.75, 16 points behind gold medallist Tess Ledeux of France.

America's Julia Krass won the silver medal with a score of 173.75.

