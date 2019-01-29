Jasmin Taylor: British telemark skier wins World Cup silver in France

From the section

Taylor now has 25 World Cup podiums to her name

British telemark skier Jasmin Taylor won World Cup silver in the ladies classic in Pra Loup, France - just four days after clinching sprint gold.

The 25-year-old finished 7.84 seconds behind Swiss gold medallist Amelie Reymond, with France's Argeline Tan Bouquet taking bronze.

On Friday, Taylor beat 135-time World Cup winner Reymond for the first time in the ladies' sprint.

Tuesday's silver marked Taylor's third World Cup podium spot of the season.

She also won classic silver in La Thuile, Italy, earlier in January.

Telemark combines elements of alpine (slalom) and nordic (cross-country) skiing, as well as ski jumping.

However, it will not be part of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic programme.

In 2015, Taylor became the first Briton to win a World Championship medal in the sport when she claimed sprint bronze.