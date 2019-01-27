X Games: James Woods takes Ski Big Air bronze for Britain
British freestyle skier James Woods secured a bronze medal in the Ski Big Air event at the X Games in Aspen.
The 27-year-old racked up 82 points in the final to finish behind Norwegian 18-year-old Birk Ruud, who took gold, and Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand.
It was a third X Games Big Air medal for Sheffield skier Woods, who won gold two years ago and bronze in 2018.
Meanwhile, Canadian Mark McMorris won an eighth X Games title with a slopestyle snowboard gold in Colorado.
It was a second medal this week for the 25-year-old, who secured silver in the Big Air event on Friday.
Winter Olympic champion Chloe Kim only needed a single run in the snowboard superpipe event, with the 18-year-old American clocking 84 points to clinch a fifth title.