Elise Christie wins European 1,000m bronze a day after claiming short track skating silver

Britain's Elise Christie won her second European Short Track Championship medal in as many days with 1,000m bronze.

Christie won 1500m silver on Saturday on her solo racing comeback following the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, where she injured ankle ligaments.

Russia's Sofia Prosvirnova won 1,000m gold as France's Tifany Huot Marchand took silver.

Christie's medals meant she won overall bronze at the championships in Dordrecht, the Netherlands.

Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting won overall gold with Prosvirnova taking silver.

Ten-time European champion Christie, 28, now has 20 European medals in total.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Bankes won her second snowboard cross Europa Cup race of the weekend in Puy St Vincent, having also won on Saturday.

Team-mate Maisie Potter finished fourth.