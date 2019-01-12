Elise Christie: British short track skater wins European silver on solo skating comeback

Elise Christie now has 18 European Championship medals, including two overall titles

Britain's Elise Christie won 1500m silver on her solo racing comeback at the European Short Track Championships in the Netherlands.

It was the first time the 28-year-old had skated in an individual competition since injuring ankle ligaments at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

She competed as part of Britain's mixed relay team at the opening World Cup event of the season last November.

Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting won gold with Russia's Sofia Prosvirnova third.

"I know that last year or before I would have been disappointed with second place," Christie, who had qualified fastest for the final, wrote on Twitter.

"But after everything and how bad I've felt my fitness has been, I'm super happy!"

She will compete in the 1000m on Sunday but missed out on the 500m semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Charlotte Bankes claimed victory in the snowboard cross Europa Cup in Puy St Vincent and will race again on Sunday.

Britain's Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas finished sixth at the bobsleigh World Cup in Konigssee, Germany.

The event also doubled up as the sport's European Championships, meaning the pair finished fifth.

And Brad Hall claimed his first World Cup top 10 in the two-man bobsleigh with brakeman Nick Gleeson, which put them eighth in the European Championships.