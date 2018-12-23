Dave Ryding storms to second best result

Ryding's best World Cup result was second in Kitzbuhel in 2017

British skier Dave Ryding recorded the fastest second run in the slalom to finish fourth overall at the World Cup in Italy, his second best result ever.

He was 27th after the first run, 1.66 seconds off leader Marcel Hirscher, but produced a storming second run.

Seven-time overall World Cup champion Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen made mistakes.

That left Daniel Yule, who has Scottish parents but races for Switzerland, to secure his first solo World Cup win.

The 25-year-old, who had twice before finished on the podium, clocked one minute 38.34 seconds over the two runs to finish ahead of Austrian pair Marco Schwarz (0.34sec) and Michael Matt (0.50sec), with Ryding fourth, 0.65sec back.

Ryding's best World Cup result remains his second in Kitzbuhel in 2017. He finished ninth at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.