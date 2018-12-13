Russia biathletes investigated for doping at 2017 World Championships in Austria

The 2017 Biathlon World Championships took place in Hochfilzen in February 2017

Members of the Russia biathlon team are being investigated over alleged doping offences at the 2017 World Championships in Austria.

Austrian authorities are investigating five athletes and five officials from the Russian team.

The team is currently in Austria for the latest race in the 2018 World Cup season at the same venue in Hochfilzen.

The Russian Biathlon Union said a number of athletes and officials were questioned by police.

They added that the team will continue to compete in the World Cup and other international tournaments.

Earlier this month the International Biathlon Union charged four Russian athletes with anti-doping offences.