Molly Summerhayes: Halfpipe skier retires aged 21

Molly Summerhayes in action at the Winter Olympics

British halfpipe skier Molly Summerhayes has retired aged 21 after learning she would not receive funding.

The younger sister of two-time Olympic slopestyle skier Katie Summerhayes, she finished 17th at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in February.

Summerhayes says competing at the Olympics "achieved my dream" but it was "time to see what else I can do".

She had to fund her travel to the events which helped her qualify for Pyeongchang.

Summerhayes, who said "skiing will always, always be a part of my life", finished 17th in South Korea and then learned she would not receive funding.

A world junior champion in 2015, she had to recover from a potentially career-ending knee ligament injury the following year.

She said that not qualifying for funding "answered all my questions to if I could carry on".

Summerhayes added: "Being part of the team has been amazing, but the way it was left after February left me feeling that I didn't belong there anymore and after how hard I worked with some setbacks it still wasn't enough.