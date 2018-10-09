Winter Olympics 2026: Italy, Canada and Sweden compete to host Games

The hosts for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be announced in June

Cities in Italy, Canada and Sweden remain in the running to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

A joint bid by Milan and the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, along with bids from Calgary and Stockholm, will be assessed by the International Olympic Committee.

The cities will be visited by the IOC in March and April before the winner is named in a vote on 23 June.

IOC president Thomas Bach said he was "very pleased" with the candidates.

The next Winter Olympics, in 2022, will be held in Beijing, China.