Andi Schmid: Great Britain skeleton coach given IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award

Dom Parsons claimed Great Britain's first men's Olympic skeleton medal since John Crammond in 1948

Skeleton coach Andi Schmid has been honoured by the International Olympic Committee after helping Great Britain to three medals at February's Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Ex-world champion Schmid was given the IOC Coaches Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lizzy Yarnold defended her Olympic title in South Korea, while Dom Parsons and Laura Deas won bronze medals.

"The Olympics have given me and my team so many happy memories, and this is another one of those," said Schmid.

Austrian Schmid was chosen from 98 nominations from 38 countries for the award, which is given every year to one male and one female coach.

He has guided the British team to medals at all five Winter Olympics since skeleton returned to the programme in 2002.

"The sport has made so much progress and it is wonderful to see skeleton thriving in the Olympic programme. Long may it continue," added Schmid.