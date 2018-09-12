Dom Parsons: Olympic bronze medallist to miss 2018-19 skeleton season to complete PhD

From the section

Dom Parsons made his international debut in 2008

Winter Olympic bronze medallist Dom Parsons will miss the 2018-19 skeleton season in order to complete his PhD in mechanical engineering.

The 30-year-old became Britain's first male Olympic skeleton medallist for 70 years with his third-place finish in Pyeongchang in February.

He is set to complete his degree at the University of Bath by next summer.

Parsons then plans to return for the 2019-20 season ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 2018-19 World Cup season begins in Sigulda, Latvia on 3 December.