Dom Parsons: Olympic bronze medallist to miss 2018-19 skeleton season to complete PhD
Winter Olympic bronze medallist Dom Parsons will miss the 2018-19 skeleton season in order to complete his PhD in mechanical engineering.
The 30-year-old became Britain's first male Olympic skeleton medallist for 70 years with his third-place finish in Pyeongchang in February.
He is set to complete his degree at the University of Bath by next summer.
Parsons then plans to return for the 2019-20 season ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The 2018-19 World Cup season begins in Sigulda, Latvia on 3 December.