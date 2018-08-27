BBC Sport - Winter Games: Great Britain's Oliver Davies wins world junior ski cross title

GB's Davies wins world junior ski cross title

Great Britain's Oliver Davies wins the world junior ski cross title at the Winter Games and describes the victory as a "massive boost".

WATCH MORE: Balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Top videos

Video

GB's Davies wins world junior ski cross title

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Weekend catch-up: Boyata & Hartley hog the headlines

Video

Highlights: Motherwell 3-3 Rangers

Video

KSI v Logan Paul: The biggest fight of 2018 so far?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Players absent through injury, not 'bust-up' - Benitez

Video

Fans mob Dragons as they take Challenge Cup back to France

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Accies

Video

Newcastle formation 'surprised' Sarri

Video

Palace didn't deserve to lose - Hodgson

Video

Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired