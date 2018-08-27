BBC Sport - Winter Games: Great Britain's Oliver Davies wins world junior ski cross title
GB's Davies wins world junior ski cross title
- From the section Winter Sports
Great Britain's Oliver Davies wins the world junior ski cross title at the Winter Games and describes the victory as a "massive boost".
WATCH MORE: Balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired