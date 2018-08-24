Olympian David Murdoch named British Curling national coach

Two-time world champion David Murdoch turned to coaching last year

Olympic silver medallist David Murdoch aims to make sure British Curling keeps pace with the world's elite after being named national coach.

The 40-year-old is "very passionate" about the new National Curling Academy, which opened in Stirling last year.

"It was something that had been missing in my career development," he said.

"I knew that other nations were investing heavily in their programmes and in full-time facilities and we were in danger of being left behind."

A three-time Olympian, Murdoch won silver in Sochi in 2014 and also won two world and three European titles representing Scotland before turning his attention to full-time coaching last year.

Now he will guide Britain's curlers as they prepare for the next Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022.

"I feel very honoured and privileged to be given this fantastic opportunity with British Curling and I hope to use my experience as a former athlete and my coaching experience to further enhance the prospects of teams as the new Olympic cycle gets underway," he added.

Murdoch, who starts his new role on 1 September, follows in the footsteps of his sister Nancy, who is currently a programme performance coach and coached the women's Olympic team at Vancouver 2010.

Mother Marion has also previously coached Olympic curlers.