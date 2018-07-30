Vibeke Skofterud: Former Olympic champion dies in jet-skiing accident

Skofterud was a two-time world champion in the 4x5km relay

Olympic cross-country skiing gold medallist Vibeke Skofterud has died in a jet-skiing accident at the age of 38.

The Norwegian won 4x5km relay gold at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 and was also a two-time world champion in the discipline.

Skofterud was reported missing on Saturday, and her body was found by rescuers near the island of St Helena, southern Norway on Sunday.

The Norwegian Ski Federation said her death was an "inconceivable tragedy".

"Our life-loving Vibeke is gone. Our thoughts go to Vibeke's family and her closest," said national team director Vidar Lofshus.

As well as her titles, Skofterud won silver and bronze at World Championship level, and finished on the podium 15 times at World Cup events.

She retired from the sport in 2015.