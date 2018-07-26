Snowboarder Ellie Soutter dies on 18th birthday

Ellie Soutter specialised in the boardercross and freeride snowboarding disciplines

Ellie Soutter, one of Britain's most talented young snowboarders, died on her 18th birthday on Wednesday.

Soutter was a bronze medallist for Team GB at the 2017 Youth Olympic Winter Festival and carried the British flag at the closing ceremony.

This month she was named in the GB senior squad for the snowboard cross Europa Cup circuit, and was tipped for a place at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

She had been training abroad in recent weeks but was in the UK when she died.

"Ellie was an incredibly popular and well liked member of the team," British Olympic Association chair Hugh Robertson and BOA Athlete Commission chair Ben Hawes said in a joint statement.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."