Mica Moore: Bobsleigh hopeful in 'survival mode' after crash

Winter Olympic hopeful Mica Moore says she and partner Mica McNeill went into "survival mode" after their spectacular crash in the World Cup in Altenberg.

The Britons were shaken but walked away from a crash on their second run at the women's World Cup bobsleigh event.

Moore and McNeill finished 20th - to gain qualification points - by staying in the sled across the finish line.

"When you are in the crash, your arousal levels are high and you are quite scared," said Moore.

"You go into survival mode."

Moore and McNeill were seventh after the first run and going well in the second, only to lose control of the sled with a few turns remaining.

Mica McNeill (l) and Mica Moore won the Junior Bobsleigh World Championship in January 2017

"You are focusing on staying in the sled because we are told it's the safest place to be," said Moore.

"I also know I need to stay in the sled to get the points.

"When we went over, I didn't know where we were on the track, I just knew I had to hold on across the finish line."

Moore and McNeill looked groggy when they were pulled out of the sled but were given the all-clear by medical staff.

"We are fighting fit," said Moore.

"It was not as bad as some other crashes I have been involved in.

"My mum was a little bit concerned but I gave her a call afterwards and told her I was fine."

She and McNeill were more concerned with not building on their successful first run after a fifth-place finish in a World Cup event in Whistler in November 2017.

"We were gutted because the first run went so well," said Moore. "We know we have the ability and have shown that all season."

Moore and McNeill are now in St Moritz in Switzerland, where they hope to compete in the next World Cup event on 13 January.

The Great Britain team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is selected next week.

The women's bobsleigh team raised £30,000 through crowd funding target after the national governing body withdrew funding in September 2017.

"If I was to be selected it would be the cherry on the cake and top off a great season," said Moore.

"It's in the hands of the selectors and I have done everything I can do and hope I can secure my place."