BBC Sport - European Curling Championships: Scotland women v Russia women
Scotland women v Russia women
- From the section Winter Sports
Watch live coverage of the European Curling Championships as Scotland's women face Russia, from the intu Braehead Arena in Renfrewshire, Scotland.
This is a live stream starting at 09:00 GMT
Available to UK users only.
