BBC Sport - European Curling Championships: Scotland women v Russia women

Scotland women v Russia women

Watch live coverage of the European Curling Championships as Scotland's women face Russia, from the intu Braehead Arena in Renfrewshire, Scotland.

This is a live stream starting at 09:00 GMT

Available to UK users only.

