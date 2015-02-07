Lizzy Yarnold wins third World Cup skeleton gold of the season

Media playback is not supported on this device Skeleton: Lizzie Yarnold wins gold after early mistake

Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold won her third World Cup event of the season to move up to third in the rankings.

The Briton, 26, took gold in Igls, Austria, ahead of Canada's Elisabeth Vathje and Austria's Janine Flock.

She was fourth after the first run, but recovered on the second to win by 0.18 seconds with a total time of 1:49.46.

Yarnold will compete in the rescheduled European Championship at the same track on Sunday.

Britain's Laura Deas and Rose McGrandle finished sixth and eighth respectively.

"I was actually quite tired going into the second run because this is our fifth week on the road so it is a bit of an endurance race," said Yarnold.

"But I have to give a big shout out to my fellow Brits Laura and Rose. We help each other along the way. We have such a good strong programme in Britain."

Yarnold, the defending World Cup champion, is third in the rankings on 1061 points, with just one round - in Sochi, Russia - remaining.

Flock leads the way on 1129, 68 clear of Yarnold with a maximum of 225 remaining. Deas is fifth, 67 adrift of team-mate Yarnold.

Latvia's Martin's Dukurs won his sixth World Cup gold medal of the season in the men's event as Britain's David Swift and Dominic Parsons finished seventh and 10th respectively.