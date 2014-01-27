BBC Sport - Sochi 2014: Downhill ski legend Bode Miller 'still has the speed'

Ski legend Miller 'still has the speed'

Downhill ski legend Bode Miller says he "definitely has the speed", but admits he is frustrated not to have claimed any wins since taking 18 months out of the sport to recover from knee surgery.

The four-time world champion and five-time Olympic medallist has told Ski Sunday that downhill skiing has "moved in a totally different direction" since he began his career, now favouring lighter, smaller skiers.

Miller, who has the World Cup overall twice, has just been selected in the USA team for the Sochi Games, which will be his fifth Winter Olympics.

Available to UK users only.

