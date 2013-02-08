Chemmy Alcott ruled out of World Championship after crash

Chemmy Alcott

British skier Chemmy Alcott has pulled out of the World Championships after injuring herself in training.

The 30-year-old has been told to rest after a high-speed crash in Schladming, Austria caused "excessive stress" in the plated fracture of her leg.

She had just come back after a career-threatening leg break two years ago.

Alcott wrote on her Facebook page: "This is by no means the end, I have shown my strength before. The timing blows but better now than in a year!"

Alcott, who has five top-10 World Cup finishes to her name, added: "On a positive note, the big jolt to my leg may help the old injured [sic] to further heal so I am likely to come back stronger."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you