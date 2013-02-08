Chemmy Alcott ruled out of World Championship after crash

British skier Chemmy Alcott has pulled out of the World Championships after injuring herself in training.

The 30-year-old has been told to rest after a high-speed crash in Schladming, Austria caused "excessive stress" in the plated fracture of her leg.

She had just come back after a career-threatening leg break two years ago.

Alcott wrote on her Facebook page: "This is by no means the end, I have shown my strength before. The timing blows but better now than in a year!"

Alcott, who has five top-10 World Cup finishes to her name, added: "On a positive note, the big jolt to my leg may help the old injured [sic] to further heal so I am likely to come back stronger."