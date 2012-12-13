Skiing calendar
January 2017
20th - 22nd FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Zakopane, Poland.
20th - 21st FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Zao, Japan.
20th - 22nd FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzbuhel, Austria.
21st - 22nd FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Chaux-Neuve, France.
21st - 22nd FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.
21st - 22nd FIS Cross Country World Cup, Ulricehamn, Sweden.
24th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Schladming, Austria.
24th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kronplatz, Italy.
27th - 29th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Seefeld, Austria.
27th - 29th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Willingen, Germany.
28th - 29th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Falun, Sweden.
28th - 29th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d`Ampezzo, Italy.
28th - 29th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Rasnov, Roumania.
28th - 29th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany.
31st FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Stockholm, Sweden.
February 2017
3rd - 5th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Oberstdorf, Germany.
3rd - 5th FIS Cross Country World Cup, PyeongChang, South Korea.
4th - 5th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, PyeongChang, South Korea.
4th - 5th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Hinzenbach, Austria.
6th - 19th FIS Alpine World Ski Championships 2017, St Moritz, Switzerland.
10th - 11th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.
10th - 12th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Sapporo, Japan.
11th - 12th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Llubno, Slovakia.
14th - 16th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, PyeongChang, South Korea.
18th - 19th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Otepaa, Estonia.
22nd - 23rd FIS Cross Country World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
23rd - 26th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
25th - 26th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kvitfjell, Norway.
25th - 26th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
25th - 26th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
26th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
28th - 5th March FIS Cross Country World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
March 2017
1st FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
1st - 2nd FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
3rd FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
4th - 5th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Jeongseon, South Korea.
4th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
4th - 5th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.
8th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Drammen, Norway.
10th - 11th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Squaw Valley, United States of America.
10th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
11th - 12th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Oslo, Norway.
13th - 14th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Lillehammer, Norway.
15th - 19th FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, United States of America.
15th - 16th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Trondheim, Norway.
15th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Trondheim, Norway.
16th FIS Cross Country World Cup, Tyumen, Russia.
17th - 19th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Vikersund, Norway.
18th - 19th FIS Cross Country World Cup.
18th - 19th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Schonach, Germany.
23rd - 26th FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, Planica, Slovenia.
24th FIS Nordic Combined World Cup, Lahti, Finland.
