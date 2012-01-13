GB set for Winter Youth Olympics
- From the section Winter Sports
Watch the promotional video for the inaugural Winter Youth Olympics, which takes place in Innsbruck between 13-22 January.
Britain have taken a team of 24 athletes to Austria, and you can follow their progress in a daily highlights show on the BBC Red Button and this website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired