Bruce Mouat is fresh from his success at the men's World Curling Championship

Scotland's Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat lost a top-of-the-table meeting with Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill to slip to third place at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Kaldvee and Lill scored a single at the final end to secure a 6-5 Group A victory in Gangneung, South Korea.

The Estonians and Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing lead the round robin with five wins and a defeat each.

Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt are level with Scotland with four wins.

There are two groups of 10 in round-robin action, with the pairs finishing top going straight into the semi-finals.

Second and third from Group A will play third and second from Group B to reach the last four.

England's Lina and Michael Opel sit bottom of Group B along with Germany, having lost all five of their ties so far.

Dodds and Mouat, champions in 2021, are looking to claim gold for Scotland for the third consecutive time after the success of Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie last year.

The Scots had recovered from an opening defeat by the Canadians to beat Denmark, Netherlands, Korea and Italy.

They recovered from losing two in the opening end to lead 3-2 after three ends against the Estonian pair who won this season's mixed doubles tour.

However, their opponents have also recovered from their shock opening defeat by the Danes and are the only side to have beaten the Canadians so far - and two singles had Kaldvee and Lill back in front by 4-3 at the fifth end.

Dodds and Mouat scored two at the next, but another two singles secured the win for the Estonians.

England's latest defeat came at the hands of Dilsat Yildiz and Bilal Cakir, the Turkish pair securing their third win, by 8-2, to sit fourth equal in Group B.