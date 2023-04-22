Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat won this event in 2021

Former champions Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat endured mixed fortunes on their curling World Mixed Doubles Championship return, with a defeat and a win in their first two games.

The Scottish duo started with an 8-4 loss to Canada in Korea, before bouncing back to comprehensively beat Denmark 7-1.

Dodds and Mouat are looking to claim gold for Scotland for the third consecutive time, after the success of Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie last year.

The Scots will play nine more round-robin matches in an attempt to reach the play-offs.

"We know we're going to have some tough games, but if we keep performing the way we did there we're going to be in a pretty good spot," Dodds said. "It is a long week, but I think it's a good start."

Scotland play once on Sunday, against Netherlands.