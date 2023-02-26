Mia Brookes, 16, becomes Great Britain's first snowboard slopestyle world champion
Sixteen-year-old Mia Brookes has become Great Britain's first snowboard slopestyle world champion.
She beat New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott to gold at the Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Georgia.
Brookes also landed the first Cab 1440 double grab in a women's event.
"I honestly feel like I'm going to cry. I've never been so happy in my life," said Brookes.
More to follow.