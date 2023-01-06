Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Matt Weston finished 15th in the men's Skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Matt Weston has won bronze in Winterberg to take Great Britain's tally to seven medals at this season's Skeleton World Cup.

Weston, who won gold in Lake Placid, USA in the final race before Christmas, completed his two runs in a combined one minute 54.72 seconds in Germany.

His British teammate Marcus Wyatt, who won gold in the season opener in Whistler, Canada finished fourth.

"Another medal is definitely a good way to start the new year," said Weston.

Germany's Olympic and World Champion Christopher Grotheer took gold in a time of 1 minute 54.32, while compatriot and Olympic silver medallist Axel Jungk beat Weston to silver by one hundredth of a second.

Weston added: "I wanted to keep the momentum going from the win in Lake Placid and it feels like I've done that.

"It wasn't a perfect race but I'm pleased I made an improvement in the second run and I feel like we move on to Altenberg in a good place.

"It was a shame to miss silver by so little, but it's another good day for the team with Marcus just behind in fourth and Craig back in the top 10."

Britain's Craig Thompson finished 11th in his first World Cup appearance of the season.

Wyatt is second overall in the World Cup rankings, while Weston is fifth, with half of the eight-race season now complete.